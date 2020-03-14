Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $14.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,562. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $125.86 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

