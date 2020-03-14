Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AVID has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.10.

Avid Technology stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 311,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,934. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $269.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 191,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $5,918,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,819 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 107,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

