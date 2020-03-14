AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of AVX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,316. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. AVX has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVX will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AVX in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AVX during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in AVX during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AVX by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

