Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 3.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

