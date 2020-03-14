Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $8,272,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.29. 6,822,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,880. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

