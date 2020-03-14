Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,739,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,880. Baidu has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Baidu by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 75,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,427,000 after buying an additional 302,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $469,811,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 958,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,129,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

