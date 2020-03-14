Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBD. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. 31,043,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,965,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,926 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 106.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,353,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,914 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

