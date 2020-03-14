Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Bancorp’s ranking:

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 592,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,006. The firm has a market cap of $506.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.08. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.