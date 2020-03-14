Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $6.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.14. 1,763,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 168,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $484,328,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $16,469,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,276,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,353,000 after acquiring an additional 321,662 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.