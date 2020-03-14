Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

