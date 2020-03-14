Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

BSVN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 44,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.57. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

