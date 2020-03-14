Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.40

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 7723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

