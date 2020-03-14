Barrington Research Cuts AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $7.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.19.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 6,114,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.62. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is -11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mittleman Brothers LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,791 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,198 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

