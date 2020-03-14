Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRTS. Craig Hallum began coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PRTS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 103.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter worth $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

