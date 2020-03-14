Barrington Research Trims Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Target Price to $34.00

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective trimmed by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. 6,097,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,720. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

