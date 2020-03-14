Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

BAX traded up $5.52 on Friday, hitting $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,665,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,761. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $71.28 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

