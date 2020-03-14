BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.32

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 43146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $565.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth about $270,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth about $8,992,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

