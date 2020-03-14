Beacon Market Cap Achieves $61,433.16 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $61,433.16 and approximately $114.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00343920 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003530 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000206 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,327,845 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,508 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

