Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,768.13% and a negative return on equity of 280.67%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 325,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLCM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.