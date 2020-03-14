Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.86

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.86 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 36261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Get Best Buy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.