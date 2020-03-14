Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.06. 5,340,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,099,016. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.09. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,782.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.