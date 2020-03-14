BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.83

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 90205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BHP Group by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 532,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.