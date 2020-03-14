Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 458,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

BIO traded up $27.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.79. The company had a trading volume of 269,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.52. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $281.66 and a 12-month high of $413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

