Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $51,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $36.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.21. 3,610,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,097. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

