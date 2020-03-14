Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bitauto Holdings Limited is engaged in providing internet content and marketing services for automotive industry in China. Its bitauto.com and ucar.cn websites provide consumers new and used automobile pricing information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates in three segments- bitauto.com business, ucar.cn business and digital marketing solutions business. Bitauto.com business provides subscription services to new automobile dealers and advertising services to dealers and automakers on bitauto.com website. Bitauto’s ucar.cn business provides listing and advertising services to used automobile dealers on ucar.cn website. The Company’s digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services. Bitauto Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bitauto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:BITA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 685,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Bitauto has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 10,474.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

