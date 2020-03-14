Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $59,358.84 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,671,301 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

