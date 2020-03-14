Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.91 million, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

In other news, CEO James Keenan purchased 60,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,768 shares in the company, valued at $734,342.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

