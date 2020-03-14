BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.14. 484,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,778. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

