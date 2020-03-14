BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Position Increased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,152,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 153,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000.

BLW traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 385,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,991. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

