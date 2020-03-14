Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blucora has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

BCOR traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 441,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $620.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Blucora has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. Blucora’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.