BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.54

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.54 and last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 6459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,572,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,423,000 after acquiring an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

