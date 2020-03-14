Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.15.
Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 1,476,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $580.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.43.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
