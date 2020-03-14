Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 1,476,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $580.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

