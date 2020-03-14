BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.19

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 43361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

