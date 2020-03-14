Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPFH. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of BPFH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,374. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $656.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 631,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

