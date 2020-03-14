Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,329 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $59,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,420,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

