Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.41

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.41 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,792,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after buying an additional 72,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

