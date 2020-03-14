Brent D. Lang Sells 14,336 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $301,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VCRA traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $23.62. 795,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,336. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $684.14 million, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after acquiring an additional 538,966 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

