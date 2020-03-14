BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.29

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 25941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

