Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,764,000 after acquiring an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 262.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $7.30 on Friday, hitting $124.84. 755,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,490. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

