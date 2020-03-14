Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFAM. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $7.30 on Tuesday, reaching $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 752,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $110.94 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,487.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

