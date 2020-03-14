Brokerages Anticipate Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Banco de Chile posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banco de Chile.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million.

BCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of BCH stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 245,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco de Chile by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 43,697 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Banco de Chile by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

