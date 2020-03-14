Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Foot Locker also posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,843 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,731 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $23.13. 6,439,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

