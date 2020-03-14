Brokerages Anticipate Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to post sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. Iqvia posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,373. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.49. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $110.35 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 1,899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iqvia (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.