Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.77. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $8.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,824,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.