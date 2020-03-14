Brokerages Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will announce sales of $9.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.09 billion and the lowest is $9.82 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $9.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $44.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.03 billion to $44.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.16 billion to $46.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. 11,134,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,557. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

