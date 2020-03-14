Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $326,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $11,506,614. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. Zendesk has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

