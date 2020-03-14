Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cerner reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,370,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,956. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

