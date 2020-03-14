Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report $27.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.85 billion. Comcast posted sales of $26.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $114.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.71 billion to $114.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $116.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.17 billion to $118.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $3,952,000. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 217,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $3,932,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,975,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,274,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

