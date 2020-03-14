Brokerages Expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.35. Verisign posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisign.

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

VRSN traded up $16.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.43. Verisign has a 52 week low of $159.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.