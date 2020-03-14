Brokerages Set $31.00 Price Target for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

FDEF traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. 273,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.08.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. Research analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,132 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.